Woman killed, 3 others hurt in hit-and-run pedestrian crash in Shockoe Bottom

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A woman is dead and three other people are hurt after a hit-and-run crash in Shockoe Bottom that closed E. Main Street for hours early Wednesday morning.

It happened shortly before 2 a.m. near the intersection of 18th and Main streets. Main Street was closed in both directions from 15th Street to 19th Street for approximately 8 hours while police investigated. Main Street re-opened shortly after 9 a.m.

Richmond Police say the driver left the scene and still hasn’t been found. Newly appointed Richmond Police Chief William Smith said the department is aware of the identity of the assailant.

“We are currently, actively pursuing the individual that, that did that,” Smith said when asked by reporters about the fatal crash. “We know who they are and we have active warrants on file. So, we expect to clear that very soon.”

A woman, identified as Shanice A. Woodberry, was killed in the crash. Woodberry, a 22-year-old from Richmond, died from her injuries after being taken to the hospital. One woman has life-threatening injuries, and two other victims are expected to survive.

Richmond Police had said earlier that the victim with life-threatening injuries was a male but later confirmed the victim was, in fact, a woman.

Security camera footage shows the car a witness says was involved in the crash. The Sedan drives away, but the footage later shows the car returns. The camera is from “The Pizza Place” that sits at the intersection of 18th and Main streets. Richmond Police said they are reviewing the video, but have not confirmed this is the suspect vehicle.

