3 dead, 1 critical after multi-vehicle crash in Spotsylvania

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Three people are dead and another person is fighting for their life after a multi-vehicle crash in Spotsylvania, according to Virginia State Police.

Troopers say it occurred in the 6200 block of Courthouse Road.

The fourth person involved in the crash has been taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

Courthouse Road (Route 208) is closed in both directions in the area of the 6200 block following what Spotsylvania’s volunteer firefighters called a “major accident,” that includes “multiple fatalities.”

The intersection near Massey Road is also blocked off. The state’s department of transportation adds the area between Post Oak Road and Lawyers Road is closed off as well.

VDOT adds that westbound Courthouse Road traffic headed toward the Lake Anna area is being detoured at Brokenburg Road and eastbound Courthouse Road traffic headed toward Fredericksburg is detoured at Lanes Corner Road.

Virginia State Police are on scene. Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes.

The crash remains under investigation.

The news comes two days after a single-vehicle crash in Spotsylvania left two people dead Friday afternoon.

