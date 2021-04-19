Names of CCPS students, staff on COVID-19 contact-tracing document revealed to the public

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The names of approximately 575 students and 400 staff members at Chesterfield County Public Schools (CCPS) who were listed on a COVID-19 contact-tracing spreadsheet were revealed recently to the public Superintendent Dr. Merv Daugherty said in a letter to the school division community on Monday.

According to the letter, the spreadsheet, which is required by the Virginia Department of Health (VDH), had the names redacted. However, an “inadvertent software error” reportedly allowed at least one citizen to view the 975 names.

Daugthery said that CCPS began investigating the issue immediately after being made aware.

“The citizen who received the defective document said they immediately destroyed it after recognizing the defect and notified the school division,” Daugherty said in the letter to the CCPS community. “Other redacted public records provided in compliance with Virginia Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), the state’s open records law, are being reviewed.”

8News is investigating how many additional people received the unredacted information.

CCPS officials said that the citizen who made the school division aware of the ability to access the names of COVID-positive students and staff beneath redacted sections of the spreadsheet acquired the document through a FOIA request.

According to the letter, CCPS is in the process of reaching out the U.S. Department of Education’s Student Privacy Policy Office for additional guidance.

Although details were not provided, Daugherty said that the school division has already taken steps to change its practice on how information is redacted moving forward, and will be in contact with affected families.

