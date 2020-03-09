Officer-involved shooting leaves man in critical condition in Colonial Heights

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield and Colonial Heights police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a man in critical condition.

Officers went out to Cedar Creek lane around 9 p.m. Sunday for reports of a domestic dispute. When they got there they found a woman outside the house. They also saw a man through the windows armed with a rifle.

Officers told the man to leave the home and drop his weapon, but he didn’t. He then opened the door and confronted police, according to investigators.

That’s when investigators say a Chesterfield police officer ordered him to drop his weapon, and when he didn’t the officer fired a single shot.

The man was rushed to VCU Medical Center and is in critical but stable condition. The woman wasn’t hurt.

The shooting is still under investigation.