James Madison pitcher Odicci Alexander, center, facing camera, celebrates with teammates after the team’s win over Oklahoma State in an NCAA Women’s College World Series softball game, Friday, June 4, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — James Madison faced its first bit of adversity at the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City on Sunday, as the Dukes came up short in a rematch against Oklahoma in a national semifinal contest losing 6-3.

The Dukes and Sooners will meet one final time at 7 p.m. Sunday in a win-or-go-home game, with a berth in the national championship series on the line.

