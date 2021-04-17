One additional death reported in Glass Road Fire

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A house fire on Friday on the 9900 block of Glass Road in Chesterfield has claimed the life of a fourth child, bringing the death toll from the blaze to five.

Chesterfield County Fire & EMS announced the additional fatality Saturday morning.

The four children killed range in age from 2-12, the fire department said. One adult female was also confirmed dead.

The fire broke out just past midnight on April 16. Crews noticed heavy fire from the first floor upon arrival to the scene.

The situation became dire when the fire was elevated to a three-alarm incident.

In total eight victims received care and were taken to the hospital and remain in critical condition.

Investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing.