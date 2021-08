CHESTERFIELD, Va. — At least one person is dead and two others hurt after someone opened fire outside a sports bar in Chesterfield County.

Police say the shooting happened at around 3 a.m. near Your Place Sports Bar & Grill on Wadsworth Drive.

Officers have confirmed to 8News that three people were shot and they are not looking for a suspect. Our crew on scene saw a body at the scene.

This is a breaking story. Stay with 8News for updates.