One dead following two-car crash in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – One man is dead after an early morning two-vehicle crash on Warwick Road.

Richmond Police officers responded to reports of a two-car crash at the 4800 block of Warwick Road at roughly 12:17 a.m.

Once on scene officers were able to secure the accident location with the help of the Richmond Fire Department.

The driver of the vehicle that was hit was taken to the hospital for medical treatment, but later died as a result of their injuries.

While the driver of the striking vehicle was detained at the scene and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The investigation is considered to be ongoing and charges are pending for the driver of the striking vehicle.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update it as we learn more information.