1 injured, 21 forced to leave due to damage after fire at Henrico apartment complex

Henrico, Va. (WRIC) – Henrico Fire responded to an apartment fire at the 2700 block of Byron Street early this morning.

Crews received multiple calls for a fire at the Glenwood Farms Apartment community around 12:44 a.m.

Once on scene they found smoke coming from the second story of one apartment and were told 9 children could be inside the apartment.

A second fire unit and personnel was then called to assist with the evacuation and control of the fire. All apartment residents were accounted for outside the apartments and no one was found inside.

One adult male suffered burns to his arms and was sent to VCU Medical Center. There is currently no other update on his condition.

Crews were able to get the fire under control within 30 minutes. In total, 4 apartments were impacted by smoke, fire, or water damage. The American Red Cross has been contacted to help the 8 adults and 13 children that were forced to leave due to the damage.

Henrico Fire Marshals are still working to determine the cause of the fire.