RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police officers are investigating after a shooting and axe attack at the same address early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the intersection of Dill Avenue and 3rd Avenue in the northside just after midnight. They found one person shot in the chest. They were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Another victim had been hit in the head with an axe. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Two persons of interest are in custody right now. One is being questioned about the shooting, and the other is being questioned about the axe attack. The crimes are connected, but officers are still investigating a motive.

