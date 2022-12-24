The Chesterfield Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian on Route 1

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)- A pedestrian has died after they were hit by a vehicle on Route 1 Friday night in Chesterfield.

According to the Chesterfield Police Department, the person was running across the westbound lanes of Route 1 near Cary Avenue just before 10:30 p.m. when they were hit by a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van.

The person will not be identified until family is notified. The Mercedes-Benz driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, you’re asked to contact the Chesterfield Police Department at 804-748-1251.

