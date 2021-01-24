Man dies after being struck by vehicle in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police is investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and later died early Sunday morning.

The incident happened around 1:25 a.m. on Midlothian Turnpike near Karl Linn Drive. According to police, a man in a wheelchair was in the roadway when he was struck by a vehicle. The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The driver who struck the man remained on scene. Police are withholding the victim’s identity until next of kin is notified.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.