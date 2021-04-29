Person struck and killed on I-95 following single-car accident

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — One person is dead after a fatal crash on I-95 near the Sliding Hill Road exit.

Virginia State police responded to the scene just before midnight and their early investigation indicates a that a gray Honda Accord was heading north when it ran off the road to the left and struck the jersey wall.

The car then came to a stop on the left shoulder and the driver exited to the vehicle through the sunroof and entered the lanes of travel.

The driver of the Accord was in the center right lane when they were struck by a red Toyota Camry and then struck by a tractor trailer that did not remain on scene.

The driver of the Accord died as a result of their injuries on scene. Authorities are waiting identify them until their family is notified.

The Camry was driven by a 54-year-old man from Massachusetts. He and his two adult passengers were wearing seatbelts and did not suffer any injuries.

The investigation is considered to be ongoing.