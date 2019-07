A person is dead after being hit by a train in Chesterfield late Friday night.

It happened on the train tracks near the 3500 block of South Street in Ettrick just after 10 p.m. Friday.

Chesterfield Police say a man was laying on the train tracks when he was struck by a CSX train traveling northbound.

Police have not yet released the name of the person who was fatally hit.

Passengers on Amtrak trains in the area tell 8News they’ve been experiencing delays.

