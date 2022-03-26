PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC)- A person is fighting to live after a shooting in Petersburg.

According to a tweet sent by Petersburg police early Saturday morning, officers were called to the 900 block of Diamond Street, where they found a male with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No information was given about suspects or a motive.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Petersburg Police at 804-861-1212.

