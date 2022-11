HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)- Police in Henrico are investigating a shooting that sent a person to the hospital Tuesday night.

Police say it happened sometime before 10 p.m. in the 200 block of East Nine Mile Road near the Henrico Theater. Officers found a victim shot.

They were taken to the hospital. Their identity and a motive for the shooting haven’t been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking story. Stay with 8news for updates.