Person of interest in custody months after woman found dead in Richmond home

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police say a person of interest is in custody months after a VCU administrator was found dead inside her home.

Susan A. Fairman, of the 4700 block of Tanglewood Road, was found unresponsive in her home on May 9 following a welfare check. Once they arrived, they found Fairman who was face down in the tub located in the main bathroom, according to court documents.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, detectives identified a person of interest within days of the homicide. The person of interest was jailed on charges not directly related to the homicide investigation, according to Major Crimes Captain James Laino.

“While I wish we could have said something sooner to calm the fears of the community, we couldn’t speak to the matter publically until we were further along with the investigation,” Laino said.

The person, who police say is an adult male, will remain in custody until formal charges are filled.

Scott Fairman, Susan’s son, spoke to 8News days after the death of his mother.

“This process hasn’t been easy,” he told 8News in May. “It’s been the most difficult time of my life.”

Anyone with information relative to this investigation is asked to contact police at (804) 646-3617 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com.