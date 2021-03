HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) – Henrico police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex early Wednesday morning.

Officers arrived at the scene around 1:30 a.m. at the Coventry Gardens Apartments on Newbridge Circle.

A women was found with injuries and taken to the hospital. There is no update on her condition or any suspects at this time.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update it as we learn more information.