PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The initial stages of a death investigation are underway Thursday morning, according to a tweet by Petersburg Police.

@PBurgPolice are in the 1600 block of Defense Road conducting a death Investigation in Cooper Field. We are in the initial stages of the investigation. If anyone has any information, please contact us at (804)861-1212 or by going to https://t.co/zMqXhw1mmt. — Petersburg Police (@PBurgPolice) July 15, 2021

The scene is currently set up on the 1600 block of Defense Road within Cooper Field.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the department at 804-861-1212.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with 8News for updates.