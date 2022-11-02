PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC)- Police in Petersburg are investigating two shootings that hurt 2 people late Tuesday night.

Police responded to to 40 block of Gibbons Avenue for reports of a shooting at 11:50 p.m.

Around the same time, there was a report of another shooting on Slagle Avenue about a quarter-mile away.

Both scenes are near Lakemont Elementary School.

A man and a female juvenile were both taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released any suspect information. Contact the Petersburg Police Department at 804-732-4222 if you have any information.

This is a breaking story. Stay with 8news for updates.