PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC)- The Petersburg Bureau of Police is investigating a shooting that killed a male victim Saturday night.

According to the department, officers were called to the area near Washington Street and Crater Road at 8:39 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

The male victim was found a short time later in thhe parking lot of the Marathon Food Mart on East Washington Street with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital where he died.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Petersburg Bureau of Police at 804-732-4222.

