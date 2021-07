PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 400 block of Harrison Street. Police say a man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities are in the early stages of the investigation. If anyone has any information on the incident, you are asked please contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212 or by going to P3tips.com.