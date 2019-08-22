Petersburg Police search for missing man

1  of  5
Keith Grant

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Have you seen him?

Petersburg Police say they are looking for a missing 34-year-old man last seen wearing a dark flannel shirt, jean shorts, and blue and black Jordan shoes around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say he was spotted in the 300 block of Popular Springs Drive before his disappearance.

Keith Grant, age 34, stands 5-feet-8-inches, weighs 180 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair.

Police ask anyone who may know his whereabouts to call 911, Petersburg Crime Solvers at (804)861-1212 or Petersburg’s non-emergency (804)732-4222.

