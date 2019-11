PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg Police have found a missing man who was last seen on Halloween by family members.

Linwood Christian was reported missing Saturday and may be driving a 2003 gold Nissan Xterra with tags reading: UPD-9428.

Officers were called to the 400 block of Mistletoe Street for the report of a missing person.

Petersburg Police are thanking everyone for the tips that helped them find him safe.