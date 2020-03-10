Police actively looking for answers in Richmond shooting

Breaking News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)– Police are looking for answers after a man is shot in Richmond Monday night.

Investigators say the male victim took himself to the hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound around 9:30 p.m.

Shots were reportedly fired in the 2300 block of Fairfield Ave.

If you know anything about what happened contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events