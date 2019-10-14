Police find remains of infant buried in Chesterfield County

Police in Chesterfield County are investigating the death of an infant who was found buried off Rutledge Avenue last week.

Officers were responding to an area in the 21400 block of Rutledge Avenue to serve outstanding warrants on Thursday, October 10, and learned that the remains of a male infant may have recently been buried at the location.

Investigators responded and recovered the remains, which were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The investigation into this case is ongoing. Anyone with any information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.