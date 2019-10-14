1  of  3
Breaking News
Police find remains of infant buried in Chesterfield County 3 injured in school bus crash involving tractor-trailer 3 men shot on Richmond’s Southside

Police find remains of infant buried in Chesterfield County

Breaking News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Police in Chesterfield County are investigating the death of an infant who was found buried off Rutledge Avenue last week.

Officers were responding to an area in the 21400 block of Rutledge Avenue to serve outstanding warrants on Thursday, October 10, and learned that the remains of a male infant may have recently been buried at the location.

Investigators responded and recovered the remains, which were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The investigation into this case is ongoing. Anyone with any information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events