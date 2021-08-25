Police in Richmond investigating early morning homicide

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in the Hillside Court area.

Just after 1:30 a.m., officers were called to Stegge Avenue for reports of a person shot. They found a man inside a home suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Higgins at (804) 646-7570 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.