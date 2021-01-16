Police investigating body found at Bryan Park

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Officers and a forensics unit with the Richmond Police Department are investigating calls of a body found at Bryan Park.

Police are treating it as a suspicious situation, and the investigation is ongoing.

