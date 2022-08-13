Police are investigating what caused a deadly crash in Petersburg Saturday morning.

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC)-Petersburg Police and Virginia State Police are investigating what caused a deadly crash on Spring Street in the city early Saturday morning.

People are asked to avoid Spring Street at West Washington Street and Ferndale Avenue until police finish their investigation at the scene.

No information about victims was released.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or using the P3 tips app.

This is a breaking story. Stay with 8news for updates.