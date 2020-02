PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC)– The Petersburg Police Department is investigating a double shooting reported at a gas station.

Officers were called to the BP gas station on the 1900 block of East Washington Street just before 8:30 Sunday evening.

No word on injuries at this time.

Anyone who may have been a witness or was in the area at the time is asked to Petersburg Police at (804) 723-4222.

8News has a crew on the way, stay with us for developing details.