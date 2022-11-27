PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC)- Police in Petersburg are investigating a shooting that injured a woman Saturday night.

Officers responded to the 900 block of Diamond Street at 6:56 p.m. for a report of shots fired. A woman arrived at a hospital at approximately 7:12 p.m. with multiple gunshot wounds, which are not life-threatening.

Police believe the shooting call and the gunshot victim are related and are investigating, but the department says there is no threat to the public.

If you have any information, contact Petersburg Police at 804-732-4222.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8news for updates.