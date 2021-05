PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg Police is investigating a shooting overnight. Authorities said two juveniles were hit by gunfire in the 500 block of Pecan St.

@PBurgPolice are in the 500 block of Pecan investigating a shooting where two juveniles were struck by gun fire. We are in the early stages of the investigation and are asking anyone with information to contact us at (804)861-1212 or at https://t.co/xfcnOV1F4t. — Petersburg Police (@PBurgPolice) May 23, 2021

Police said they are in the early stages of the shooting investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Petersburg Police Department at (804) 861-1212 or using P3tips.com.