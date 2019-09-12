Man charged with murder of woman killed in Hopewell apartment from blunt force trauma

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — A man is charged with the Hopewell murder of a 49-year-old woman. The victim, identified as Kristie S. McPherson, died from blunt force trauma.

According to police, a 60-year-old man has been arrested and charged.

Carl Williams, of Hopewell, is charged with first-degree murder, strangulation, abduction and willfully, intentionally and physically defiling a corpse.

Williams was arrested in the city of Petersburg without incident Monday.

Police found an unresponsive woman in an apartment in the 400 block of East Broadway on Sept. 10 at around 3:28 p.m.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, Hopewell police said in a release.

An investigation from authorities found that McPherson died “as a result of blunt force trauma,” police said. An autopsy prompted the case to be classified as a homicide.