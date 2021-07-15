Powhatan Animal Control seizes 19 dogs from poor conditions at residence, shelter at max capacity

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — After a ‘very large’ seizure from a residence on July 14, the Powhatan Animal Control shelter is at max capacity.

On July 11, patrol deputies with the county responded to the 1000 block of Urbine Road after a report of a domestic disturbance. On scene, deputies noticed a dog that appeared to be living in inadequate conditions.

Three days later, on July 14, deputies responded to the address again and observed the same dog in question — alongside 18 other dogs outside the residence.

19 dogs in total were seized from the property.

According to a Facebook post by the unit, the shelter is not taking any new animals at this time.

A seizure hearing will be scheduled in the near future, according to Chief Deputy Jeff Searfoss of Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office. The hearing has the potential to result in criminal charges like animal cruelty.

Powhatan Animal Control is currently taking care of the seized dogs.

Searfoss said, although the shelter is at max capacity, the deputies will continue to respond to active calls for service.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information pending the ongoing investigation.