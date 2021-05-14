Missing 12-year-old girl found safe in Powhatan County

UPDATE: 5/17/2021: The Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday morning that 12-year-old Olivia Green has been found safe. It adds she will be reunited with her family shortly.

The Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office says it would like to thank the citizens of Powhatan County and all those across the Commonwealth of Virginia and the nation who have assisted in the search for Olivia.

The Sheriff’s Office also asks that the family’s privacy be respected in the coming days. No further information will be released at this time.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 12-year-old last seen Thursday evening.

According to the sheriff’s office, Olivia Grace Green was last seen off of Jones Creek Drive on the evening of May 13. She is described as a white female around 5 feet tall weighing about 97 lbs. Authorities say she was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and shorts.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the Powhatan Sheriff’s Office at (904) 598-5656.