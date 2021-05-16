Powhatan Sheriff’s Office searching for 14-year-old, missing since last week

POWHATAN, Va. (WRIC) — The Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 14-year-old who was last seen on May 12.

According to the sheriff’s office, Lucas Johnson was last seen leaving Fighting Creek Road on foot. He is described as 6’1 with blue eyes and brown hair weighing about 210 lbs.

Investigators have not been able to connect Lucas Johnson to 12-year-old Olivia Grace Green, also of Powhatan, who has been missing since May 14.

Anyone with information on the location of either Lucas Johnson or Olivia Green is asked to contact the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 598-5656.

Olivia Green has been reported missing. (Photo by Powhatan Sheriff’s Office and FBI Richmond)

RELATED CONTENT: