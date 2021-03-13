Protesters march in Richmond commemorating 1-year-anniversary of Breonna Taylor’s death

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A crowd is gathering at the Lee Monument on Monument Avenue in Richmond.

8News crews arrived at the scene and saw a crowd of people marching and chanting. Crews heard the crowd shouting “Breonna Taylor” and “No justice, no peace”.

This comes on one-year anniversary of Breonna Taylor’s death.

HAPPENING NOW: Protestors have arrived at Lee Monument. One protestor tells me they are protesting for Breonna Taylor who died one year ago, but they’re also gathering after one protestor was killed in a Henrico shooting last night. @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/USAaX0QBVU — Sabrina Shutters (@SabrinaShutters) March 14, 2021

Richmond isn’t the only city having marches for Taylor. Cities across the nation like Louisville, New York City, Houston and others all had their own rallies.

Taylor’s front door was breached by Louisville police officers as part of a drug raid on March 13, 2020. Her boyfriend fired his gun, as he described, out of fear for his and Taylor’s life.

One officer was struck, and he and two other officers fired over 30 bullets into the apartment, striking Taylor six times.