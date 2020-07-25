Regis Philbin dies at 88, report says

NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 05: Television personality Regis Philbin enters the “Today Show” taping at the NBC Rockefeller Center Studios on April 05, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Ray Tamarra/GC Images)

(WISH) — TV host Regis Philbin has died at the age of 88, according to a report from People Magazine.

Philbin’s family told the magazine that he died on Friday of natural causes, a month before he would turned 89.

“His family and friends are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him – for his warmth, his legendary sense of humor, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about. We thank his fans and admirers for their incredible support over his 60-year career and ask for privacy as we mourn his loss,” the Philbin family told the magazine.

Philbin hosted “Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee” for years before hosting the game show “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” from its U.S. start to 2002.

After graduating from the University of Notre Dame in 1953, Philbin joined the Navy before securing his first talk show, the university’s student magazine reported when he visited in 2015.

