Fire chief: 5-year-old ‘daredevil’ rescued from chimney in Dinwiddie County

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Dinwiddie County boy is expected to be OK after he wandered onto the roof of a home and fell three stories down a chimney.

Dinwiddie County Fire Chief Dennis Hale told 8News the 5-year-old ‘daredevil’ climbed out of a third-story window of a home in the 11000 block of White Oak Road and onto the roof before falling into the chimney.

“He’s a daredevil,” Chief Hale said. “That’s all I can say. He will have a great story to tell.”

Chief Hale said the boy fell into the chimney at around 10:30 p.m. and dropped all the way to the ground. He was rescued shortly after noon and taken to the hospital with injuries that were described as minor.

Chief Hale added the child was ‘responsive’ during the rescue efforts and helped first responders locate and retrieve him.

The incident drew roughly 50 first responders to the scene to assist with rescue efforts.

Alex Thorson spoke with family members; watch her story tonight on 8News at 5 & 6.