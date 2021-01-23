Residents evacuated at a senior housing community in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Department of Fire was called to a senior housing community Saturday night for reports of a fire.
Richmond Fire arrived at Dominion Place on 1025 W. Grace Street where heavy smoke and fire was coming from the building.
Dominion Place is a senior housing community designed for seniors 62 years of age or older and individuals with disabilities.
Authorities said when they arrived they responded to a 4th floor single apartment fire.
8News crews saw residents being evacuated to a nearby building.
