RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A child is expected to be okay after an accidental shooting Tuesday afternoon.

Richmond Police tells 8News the child found a gun and shot themselves inside a home on Petoskey Avenue. According to police, a parent was home at the time.

The child was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police have not disclosed the age or gender of the victim at this time.

This is a breaking story. Stay with 8News for updates.