Richmond City Hall evacuated due to water main break; RPS work session canceled

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond City Hall was evacuated Wednesday evening due to a reported water main break.

Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras tweeted shortly after 6 p.m. that the building was being evacuated, thus forcing the school district to cancel its budget work session.

A spokesperson for Richmond Department of Public Works told 8News that the break happened outside the building after someone struck a sprinkler head in the parking deck.

UPDATE: City Hall is being evacuated due to a water main break. As a result, our Budget Work Session tonight is cancelled. @RPS_Schools — Jason Kamras (@JasonKamras) January 23, 2020

The DPW spokesperson said City Hall will be open as usual Friday.

