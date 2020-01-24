Richmond City Hall evacuated due to water main break; RPS work session canceled

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond City Hall was evacuated Wednesday evening due to a reported water main break.
Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras tweeted shortly after 6 p.m. that the building was being evacuated, thus forcing the school district to cancel its budget work session.
A spokesperson for Richmond Department of Public Works told 8News that the break happened outside the building after someone struck a sprinkler head in the parking deck.
The DPW spokesperson said City Hall will be open as usual Friday.
