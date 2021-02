RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — 12:35 p.m. UPDATE: Richmond Fire has upgraded the blaze to a three-alarm fire.

The Richmond Fire Department responded to a fire that broke out at a vacant church on the 2700 block of Hull Street Sunday morning.

The two-alarm fire had multiple engines respond to the scene.

RFD reported no injuries or fatalities via their official Twitter account.

Working Fire Declared: Engine 13 arrived on scene 2701 Hull St. with heavy smoke coming from a vacant church under construction. Once inside, heavy fire was found throughout and a 2nd Alarm fire was declared. No injuries or fatalities to report at this time. @CityRichmondVA #1RVA pic.twitter.com/stUcFw9yVv — Richmond Fire Department (@RFDVA) February 21, 2021

