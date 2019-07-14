Richmond Police investigating crash involving motorcycle

Breaking News
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Crash team is investigating after a two vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and a car at the intersection of Forest Hill Avenue and Windsorview Drive.

A motorcyclist was struck by a vehicle just before 5 p.m., a witness told 8News.

Richmond Police said the driver of the motorcycle was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

All lanes of of Forest Hill Avenue were shut down during the investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.

