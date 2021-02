RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department (RPD) was called to the 3200 block of Broad Rock Boulevard around 10:40 p.m. following reports of a person shot.

8News crews said at least seven police vehicles are on scene.

Shooting on the 3200 blk of Broad Rock Blvd @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/GU05t0mLXv — Jacob Sexton @ Being Essential (@_JacobSexton) February 7, 2021

RPD has not provided any information about possible victims or suspects.

Stay with us for updates.