RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)- The Richmond Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man hurt Saturday night.

According to the department, a call came in for a shooting in the 600 block of Laburnum Avenue at 9:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot.

He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police tell 8news the incident was a domestic dispute, but no other information was released.

This is a breaking story. Stay with 8news for updates.