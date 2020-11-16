Richmond Registrar’s Office staff sounds alarm over department issues

The Richmond Office of the General Registrar is closed to the public until Nov. 23. (Photo: Olivia Jaquith)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — With the Richmond Office of the General Registrar now closed until Nov. 23, staff members are sounding the alarm over several issues within the department.

8News has received numerous emails and phone calls from current and former employees of the Office of the General Registrar regarding the failure to adhere to policies and procedures set forth by Mayor Levar Stoney and his administration to avoid COVID-19 in the City’s workplaces. One of those emails came from Kailey Adkins, who was hired as a temporary employee through Key Personnel, Inc.

“Daily health checks were never properly enforced, and they only started initiating health checks after the first positive case was confirmed,” Adkins said. “The person who tested positive came back into the office two days after testing positive, even though the recommendation for quarantine is a minimum of 10 days.”

Adkins tells 8News that General Registrar Kirk Showalter failed to notify staff of the positive COVID-19 test in a timely fashion.

“On Thursday, Nov. 5, an employee went to get tested because they were showing symptoms,” Adkins said. “On the morning of Friday, Nov. 6, the employee shared that they received a positive test result for COVID-19 with the registrar.”

The Richmond Office of the General Registrar admits that poll workers handed out incorrect ballots on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

According to a statement from Adkins on behalf of several workers at the Office of the General Registrar, Showalter did not call a meeting until 4:15 p.m. to alert staff of the infections.

During a Nov. 9 press conference, Showalter said one person “chose to alarm the rest of the staff before we had a chance to notify them.”

“During the afternoon around 3:30 p.m., Ms. Showalter reached out to two individuals that he positive case had identified as having close contact with, so she asked those two individuals to leave the workplace, get tested, and quarantine,” Adkins said. “Although, it was later revealed that many more people had closed contact with the positive case than the person originally disclosed.”

As of Nov. 9, Showalter reported that approximately 90 percent of the Office of the General Registrar’s staff was in quarantine until Nov. 17. Since then, 8News has been made aware of a total of nine positive coronavirus infections in the office.

Adkins says the only written communication staff received with information regarding the outbreak was sent only to full-time staff on Nov. 8 at 3:34 p.m., despite reportedly more than 20 part-time workers in the building on the absentee team.

“Please be advised that a person quarantined due to a positive test for COVID-19 was in the building on Sunday. Fortunately, no one else was in the building at the time,” the internal communication stated. “This individual has been instructed to not enter the building again until the quarantine period is up on 11/17.”

Adkins tells 8News that Showalter allowed the absentee team members to work in the office of the person who tested positive for coronavirus without disclosing the potential risk to them.

The Richmond Office of the General Registrar reported its first COVID-19 infection on Nov. 6. (Photo: Olivia Jaquith)

“We ask the staff in the morning to clean their workspace, and in the evening to clean their workspace,” Showalter said. “No staff should be concerned.”

While Adkins says supplies to clean were provided in the office, she tells 8News that supplies would run low or run out altogether in some shared locations, such as the cafeteria.

“The office was never supplies with aerosol disinfectants, just stuff to clean surfaces,” Adkins said. “The larger issue of supplies not being properly supplied was on Election Day at the precincts. Many precincts only received a box or two of masks/gloves, some face shields, and personal hand sanitizer.”

The alleged mishandling of the COVID-19 outbreak at the Office of the General Registrar is not the only concern 8News has received communication about from current and former employees.

Gov. Ralph Northam voted early on Sept. 18 at the Richmond Office of the General Registrar. (Photo Courtesy: Governor Northam’s Office)

“The work environment and treatment of staff members is substandard and negligent,” Adkins said. “Exploitative working hours, lack of access to drinking water, poor cleaning and personal protective procedures, irregularities in the execution of this election, and racial discrimination are all major problems at the Registrar’s Office.”

Adkins says she has personally worked more than 18 hours in a single shift and has gone weeks without a day off.

According to the City of Richmond Administrative Regulations Section 5.3, “when an unanticipated situation requires an employee to work beyond its regular work schedule, the City will provide the employee with a meal allowance of $10.00 to purchase food pursuant to this police.” But Adkins says, despite many nights of staff members being required to stay at the office late into the evening, this meal allowance was never offered to employees.

Richmond Registrar Kirk Showalter called a press conference on Nov. 9. (Photo: Olivia Jaquith)

“We also do not have a reliable source of water designated for drinking in the office. The only water fountain in the building has been out of service during my entire employment,” Adkins said. “Employees started buying and sharing cases of water. We were told that if we wanted fresh water, we would have to pool money to get the fountain fixed or bring water in from home.”

Adkins also says there is little to no enforcement of proper mask-wearing in the workplace.

“A few individuals in the office often did not wear masks at all,” Adkins said. “The most egregious example of this was committed by the Chairman of the Electoral Board. He came into the office on Thursday, Nov. 5 with symptoms of COVID-19.”

Adkins claims the Chairman was wearing his mask below his nose, and later tested positive for coronavirus.

“I have witnessed chairs and tables being repeatedly used by multiple people without being cleaned,” Adkins said. “The building itself only gets deep-cleaned once a week, even when we were doing early in-person voting, where thousands of people were coming in and out of the building every day.”

Adkins further alleges Showalter has not taken a stand on denouncing racism in the workplace. The staff predominantly is made up of black women.

“These women describe feeling like they are walking on eggshells every single day working in the office,” Adkins said. “They cannot come forward because they fear being terminated.”

Adkins tells 8News that a comment was made by a high-level administrator who is white, referring to employees as “working on the chain gang.” When this comment was brought to Showalter’s attention, Adkins says she excused the behavior by saying the person was just “singing a song.”

The Richmond Office of the General Registrar is closed until Nov. 23. (Photo: Olivia Jaquith)

“I have been told that employees have been greeted by the Registrar as ‘my little monkeys’ or ‘my little chickadees,'” Adkins said. “The working conditions and racially insensitive attitudes of some higher-level administrators, including the Registrar herself, have created an unhealthy culture of mistrust and disrespect from the top down.”

When it comes to the execution of the 2020 election, Adkins says major changes made in the administration led to a disregard for procedures and systems typically followed in the office.

“For example, due to a lack of communication and set procedure, two people in the office printed the same set of labels for mail-in ballots. This resulted in people receiving multiple mail-in ballots,” Adkins said. “Another incident of a similar nature occurred when envelopes for Districts 2 and 3 were mixed up and the envelopes were double-stuffed with ballots for both Districts.”

Adkins details several errors allegedly made during the election process at the City of Richmond Registrar’s Office, and offers a list of recommendations provided by current employees:

A third-party assessment of the Registrar with consideration of her termination Salary and wage increases for all employees Comprehensive training and professional development for all voter registration employees and staff members Consistent education for employees on local, federal, and state laws in accordance with changes The hiring of an impartial Human Resources representative The implementation of monthly staff meetings A proper schedule with designated shifts

“We are following City procedures regarding notice to employees about COVID-19 procedures. All employees of the City were sent an update as late as yesterday. There are temporary personnel, but their employer is responsible for updating those persons,” Showalter said in a statement to 8News. “As to the ‘general work environment,’ no employee has notified me of any concern in that regard.”