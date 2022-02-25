RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The latest inspection report for the now-scorched Fox Elementary school shows eight fire code violations, including one listing the fire alarm system in “trouble” mode.

The Richmond Fire Department released their inspection records for William Fox Elementary on Friday after a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) records request was submitted by 8News.

The documents, dating back to 2010, show months — and up to a year, in some cases — between initial violations, and when the department listed them as resolved.

The most recent report, dated Aug. 24, 2021, said all code violations were to be corrected by Sep. 30, 2021, but it appears that these corrections were never made.

The 2021 report showed more than double the number of violations found in earlier reports. Most inspections showed two or three violations, but a September 2013 inspection showed five violations.

There were also apparent inconsistencies in the frequency of inspections. While inspections seemed to usually be annual, there were also occasionally large gaps in the record — particularly in a period from 2016 to 2019 when the school went nearly three years without inspection.

In addition to the 2021 alarm system being in “trouble” mode, the report indicated there was no updated annual inspection report.

On Feb. 11, the school’s alarm system reportedly excluded a vital set of numbers needed to begin alerting authorities — the city’s 804 area code.

Firefighters were initially confused as to the nature of the alarm, according to Fire Chief Melvin Carter.

“We’re not certain if it was a fire alarm, a motion detector. We’re still investigating,” Carter said during a press conference the morning after the fire.

The 2021 inspection also reported a number of obstructions, including a photocopier covering an exit to one of the classrooms, and chains on the doors for an exit ramp (although these chains were reportedly removed daily by maintenance workers during school hours).

At 9:46 p.m. on Feb. 11, the Richmond Fire Department was unable to gain entry because the Custodial Manager was reportedly asleep and did not see the text.

Other violations in the 2021 inspection included an obstructed electrical panel, an extension cord being used as a substitute for permanent wiring and “combustible materials” in the boiler and sprinkler rooms.

8News reached out to officials for comment on any of these discrepancies, but they did not reply at the time of this report.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.