Search underway for man who left Henrico hospital

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Police are looking for a missing man, who’s believed to be suffering from mental health issues.

Police say 42-year-old Kevin Martin was checked into St. Mary’s Hosptial, by loved ones, around 9 a.m. Sunday morning for concerns including mental health and medical status.



Once checked-in family members briefly left the hospital and when they returned, Martin was gone. Officers say he left without staying for evaluation or treatment.

A search is now underway for Martin who was last seen wearing blue jeans and a gray beanie.

If you spot him, call Henrico Police so he can be evaluated and transported back to the hospital.