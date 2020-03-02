Search underway for man who left Henrico hospital

Breaking News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Police are looking for a missing man, who’s believed to be suffering from mental health issues.

Police say 42-year-old Kevin Martin was checked into St. Mary’s Hosptial, by loved ones, around 9 a.m. Sunday morning for concerns including mental health and medical status.


Once checked-in family members briefly left the hospital and when they returned, Martin was gone. Officers say he left without staying for evaluation or treatment.

A search is now underway for Martin who was last seen wearing blue jeans and a gray beanie.

If you spot him, call Henrico Police so he can be evaluated and transported back to the hospital.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events