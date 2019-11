RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond fire crews are on the scene of a warehouse fire on Jefferson Davis Highway.

#BREAKINGNEWS Fire Crews are battling a blaze early this morning on Jefferson Davis Highway. Lots of smoke in the area has made it hard to see and breathe. @8NEWS #Richmond #RVA #fire pic.twitter.com/KYztaIg47v — Basil John (@BasilJohn8News) November 1, 2019

The call came in around 2:30 Friday morning. When crews arrived they found smoke coming out of an open door.

An 8News crew on the scene saw the building engulfed in flames. The crew heard what sounded like an explosion, and then the power went out on the entre block of Jefferson Davis Highway.

Stay with 8News for updates.